trump-lawyer-jay-sekulow-slams-schiff,-dem-impeachment-case

January 22, 2020 | 5: 02pm

President Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow on Wednesday questioned why Democrats need more documents and witness testimony when they already have enough information to present hour upon hour of evidence.

“We just went through two and a half hours of laying out their case to go with the 11 hours laying out their case last night. Unless he’s making it up, it seems like he’s got a lot of information, so proceed with your case,” Sekulow, speaking during an afternoon break in the proceedings, said about Rep. Adam Schiff and the Democrats’ lengthy and ongoing recitation of their case against Trump.

“The more they do this two-and-a-half hour events at a time, it undercuts their entire argument” that they need the evidence and witnesses the White House has refused to provide and Senate Republicans have so far declined to ask for.

Sekulow also defended Trump’s comments earlier in Davos, Switzerland, when he appeared to confirm that the White House was withholding evidence.

“We’re doing very well,” he told reporters before leaving the World Economic Forum, when asked about the trial. “Honestly, we have all the material. They don’t have the material.”

Sekulow said that the administration was within its constitutional rights to withhold documents

“First of all, this idea — I think what [Rep.] Jerry Nadler said last night, what’d he call it executive privilege and other nonsense. These are privileges recognized by the Supreme Court of the United States that come out of the United States Constitution. This isn’t nonsense. This is really what the Constitution’s about,” Sekulow said.

“The good news is we only have 22 hours more to go of their side and we’ll go. Let them put their case on and we’ll continue,” he added, while refusing to say whether Trump’s defense would use its full 24 hours to defend him.

“I can’t make any determinations as to how long our proceedings are going to go, we got to base it on what they do. Obviously we’re going to — we will challenge aggressively the case that they’re putting forward based on what we’re hearing and we have an affirmative case we’re going to make as well. We’re going to do both,” he said.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democratic candidate for the presidency, had a different take, praising Schiff’s presentation and adding that she was “stunned” that her GOP colleagues had voted against seeking more evidence and testimony, though they could change their minds later.

“My first simple reaction is you can’t have a trial without witnesses and without evidence, and zero witnesses plus zero documents equals zero justice,” the Minnesota senator said on the same trial break.

“I am really stunned at some of my colleagues. I thought that the House managers actually made a very compelling case today especially about the vulnerability of Ukraine, the national security interests,” she continued.