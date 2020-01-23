trump-invites-netanyahu-to-washington-for-israeli-palestinian-peace-plan-talks

Donald Trump has invited Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, to Washington next week ahead of what appears to be the release of his long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

The White House has delayed releasing the secret plan, drawn up by Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, several times but is now preparing to push ahead with its publication before Israel’s election in March, according to Israeli media.

The Palestinians reiterated their rejection of the plan last night, and if its details are heavily pro-Israel, as expected, its publication will put the White House on a diplomatic collision course with European and Arab allies.

No details of the plan have been officially released but Israeli media reported it would tilt starkly in favour of Israel, including giving Israel sovereignty over its settlements in the occupied West Bank which most of the international community considers illegal.

The plan would also reportedly give Israel full sovereignty over Jerusalem and reject Palestinians calls for the holy city to be divided into a shared capital for both Israel and a future Palestinian state.

The plan offers Palestinians an independent state but only if Hamas, the Islamist militant group which controls Gaza, is disarmed and if the Palestinians recognise Israel as a Jewish state with Jerusalem as its capital, according to Israel’s Channel 12.