trump-invites-netanyahu-and-rival-gantz-to-white-house-for-middle-east-peace-talks

January 23, 2020 | 3: 56pm

President Trump invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief political rival Benny Gantz to visit Washington next week to discuss the administration’s Middle East peace proposal, the White House and Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday.

“The United States and Israel are strong partners, and the Prime Minister’s visit is an opportunity to discuss our shared regional and national security interests,” the White House said in a statement, adding that both men had accepted the invitation.

Earlier in the day, Pence, who was in Jerusalem to attend a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, told reporters that he invited Netanyahu to the White House.

“President Trump asked me to extend an invitation to Prime Minister Netanyahu to come to the White House next week to discuss regional issues as well as the prospect of peace here in the Holy Land,” Pence said.

Netanyahu “gladly” accepted the invitation to attend the meeting next Tuesday, saying Trump is “seeking to give Israel the peace and security that it deserves.”

Trump has made brokering a Middle East peace plan a primary objective of his administration and named White House adviser Jared Kushner to head up the task, saying if his son-in-law couldn’t negotiate a long-sought settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, “it can’t be done.”

No details of the plan, which reportedly will be unveiled next week, was released on Thursday.

Trump, who said he looks forward to the visit by Gantz and Netanyahu in a tweet Thursday, said “reports about details and timing of our closely-held peace plan are purely speculative.”

Netanyahu has been indicted on bribery and fraud charges, and the Knesset is expected to decide whether to give him immunity from prosecution next Tuesday.

Israel will hold a third general election in less than a year on March 2 after neither Netanyahu nor Gantz could claim majorities after a vote in December.

With Post wires