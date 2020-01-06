trump-insists-iran-will-‘never’-have-a-nuclear-weapon

January 6, 2020 | 11: 35am

President Trump declared that Iran will not become a nuclear power in an all-caps tweet on Monday, a day after Tehran announced that it will no longer observe limitations set by the 2015 nuclear agreement.

“IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!,” the president posted on his Twitter page.

The announcement that Iran won’t abide by limits on uranium enrichment and stockpiling uranium was made on state-television on Sunday.

The move came just days after Qassem Soleimani, who as leader of the elite Quds Force was the top military commander in Iran, was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad International Airport last Thursday.

Trump pulled out of the nuclear pact negotiated by the Obama administration with Britain, France, Germany, the European Union, Russia and China in 2018 and reimposed strict economic sanctions on Iran.