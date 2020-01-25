trump-impeachment-schedule:-next-on-the-docket

January 25, 2020 | 5: 46pm

Here is what to expect in the coming days in President Trump’s impeachment trial in the US Senate. His attorneys have up to 24 hours, over three days, to present their defense.

Monday-Tuesday



Trump’s defense completes their opening argument.

Wednesday -Thursday



Senators submit written questions to Chief Justice John Roberts, who compiles and reads them. Questioning proceeds for up to 16 hours.

Friday



House managers and Trump’s defense team each has up to two hours for closing arguments. After that, the Senate may vote on whether to subpoena witnesses and documents — or may end the case with a vote to dismiss or to acquit.