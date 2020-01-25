Home NEWS Trump impeachment schedule: Next on the docket

Trump impeachment schedule: Next on the docket

James Smith
January 25, 2020 | 5: 46pm

Here is what to expect in the coming days in President Trump’s impeachment trial in the US Senate. His attorneys have up to 24 hours, over three days, to present their defense.

Monday-Tuesday


Trump’s defense completes their opening argument.

Wednesday -Thursday


Senators submit written questions to Chief Justice John Roberts, who compiles and reads them. Questioning proceeds for up to 16 hours.

Friday


House managers and Trump’s defense team each has up to two hours for closing arguments. After that, the Senate may vote on whether to subpoena witnesses and documents — or may end the case with a vote to dismiss or to acquit.

