trump-impeachment:-president-‘knew-exactly-what-was-going-on’-in-ukraine,-says-associate-of-rudy-giuliani

President Trump “knew exactly what was going on” in a scheme to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, according to an associate of Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer.

Lev Parnas, a Republican donor who was indicted for campaign finance violations, made the explosive allegations in an interview on US television on Wednesday night.

It comes as the House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to send across the articles of impeachment to the Senate, triggering the president’s trial which will begin next week.

Mr Parnas told MSNBC that he delivered an ultimatum in May to the incoming president of Ukraine that no senior US officials would attend his inauguration and all American aid to the country would be withheld if an investigation into Mr Biden was not announced.

The day after Mr Parnas said he delivered the message, the State Department announced that Mike Pence, the US vice-president, would no longer be attending the inauguration of Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president.