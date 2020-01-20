trump-hits-‘mini’-bloomberg-for-critique-of-gun-toting-texas-church-hero

January 19, 2020 | 7: 10pm

President Trump on Sunday took a potshot at Michael Bloomberg over the former New York mayor and presidential candidate’s remarks about a gun-toting Texas churchgoer who killed a would-be mass-shooter.

“Now Mini Mike Bloomberg is critical of Jack Wilson, who saved perhaps hundreds of people in a Church because he was carrying a gun, and knew how to use it,” tweeted Trump.

“Jack quickly killed the shooter, who was beginning a rampage,” continued Trump. “Mini is against the 2nd A[mendment].

“His ads are Fake, just like him!”

Wilson, 71, was hailed as a hero after neutralizing a shotgun-wielding man who opened fire last month in the middle of services at the West Freeway Church of Christ outside Forth Worth.

Keith Thomas Kinnunen, a 43-year-old “transient” with a criminal record, fatally shot two people inside the packed house of worship, but was quickly shot dead in turn by Wilson in a wild scene caught on video.

While many praised Wilson — a former FBI agent turned volunteer security guard — for his likely life-saving actions, Bloomberg earlier this month said that heroism should be left to the professionals.

“It may be true that someone in the congregation had his own gun and killed the person who murdered two other people, but it’s the job of law enforcement to have guns and to decide when to shoot,” said Bloomberg at an Alabama campaign stop earlier this month, according to The Hill.

“You just do not want the average citizen carrying a gun in a crowded place,” continued Bloomberg, a well-known gun-control advocate and founder of the Everytown for Gun Safety nonprofit.

Bloomberg, the 77-year-old former three-term New York mayor, announced in November that he is self-financing a White House run.