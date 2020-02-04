trump-giving-state-of-the-union-ahead-of-expected-senate-acquittal

President Trump is delivering the final State of the Union address of his first term Tuesday, as the Senate is expected to acquit him of the two articles of impeachment passed by the House in December, and just after Democrats in Iowa have selected the candidate they think is best equipped to challenge him for the presidency in November.It’s not yet clear whether the president will bring up the subject of his impeachment, which took place in the House chamber where he is speaking Tuesday night. The first president to deliver a State of the Union address after his impeachment was Bill Clinton, and he did not broach the subject in his address.Several Republican senators said they think Mr. Trump should not mention his impeachment and feel that he should emphasize his administration’s accomplishments.The president will be addressing a nation that largely feels positive about the state of the economy and his handling of it, though more Americans at this point feel that he has divided the country than united it.The Senate, which will be in session Tuesday to allow senators to express their views on the impeachment trial, will adjourn early Tuesday for the joint address to Congress. It’s not expected to hold the final vote on Mr. Trump’s acquittal until Wednesday. For complete coverage of the State of the Union address, download the CBS News app.

State of the Union only public event on Trump’s schedule

Mr. Trump has one public event on his schedule Tuesday: his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress.According to the schedule, Mr. Trump is expected to deliver the speech starting at 9:10 p.m. and return to the White House just before 11 p.m.The president will deliver his remarks ahead of the Senate’s vote Wednesday on whether to convict or acquit him on two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Closing arguments in the Senate trial concluded Monday afternoon.