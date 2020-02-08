trump-fires-key-impeachment-witnesses-in-apparent-revenge-path

Trump fires key impeachment witnesses in apparent revenge path

President Trump appears to be on a path to revenge after firing key impeachment witnesses Gordon Sondland and Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman. Sondland was Trump’s ambassador to the EU, while Vindman was the National Security Council’s top Ukraine expert. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted a thanks to lead impeachment manager Adam Schiff for uncovering “all who needed to be fired.” Paula Reid reports from the White House where Trump ignored all questions Friday night.

