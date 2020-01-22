trump-expected-to-add-nigeria,-tanzania,-five-more-countries-to-travel-ban-list

January 22, 2020 | 8: 32am | Updated January 22, 2020 | 8: 37am

The Trump administration plans to add seven more countries to the US’s travel ban list, including those in Africa and Asia, according to a report Wednesday.

Immigrants from the handful of countries — Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania — could face restrictions on specific kinds of visas, administration officials told the Wall Street Journal.

They could also be barred from entering the diversity visa lottery, which doles out green cards to people in countries with low levels of immigration to the US as part of a program that Trump has sought to end.

Trump teased plans to expand the controversial list at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland but said the names of the new countries would be announced “very shortly.”

“We are adding a couple of countries to it. We have to be safe. Our country has to be safe,” he said.

The newest ban will roll out on Monday — the three-year anniversary of Trump signing the initial ban that blocked travelers to the US from several majority-Muslim countries.

That ban was struck down twice in federal court before a third version was upheld in June 2018. The current iteration blocks travel to the US by individuals from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and North Korea, as well as political officials from Venezuela.

