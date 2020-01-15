trump-ending-hold-of-$8b-in-puerto-rico-disaster-aid-relief

January 15, 2020 | 9: 36am

The Trump administration is ending its months-long hold of more than $8 billion in disaster aid relief for Puerto Rico, according to a report.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development will allow the US territory to access the $8.2 billion once the agency publishes a Federal Register notice on how it plans to distribute the funds, according to Politico.

HUD has been authorized to administer nearly $20 billion to the island’s hurricane relief efforts through its Community Development Block Grant.

The money is intended to help Puerto Rico respond to Hurricanes Irma and Maria, which devastated the island in 2017. So far, it has only received $1.5 billion, Politico reported.

In September, HUD blew the deadline to publish the funding notice, saying it had to ensure that financial safeguards were put in place amid the recent political unrest on the island.

“Now that a full financial monitoring team is assembled and active, we can move forward with confidence that these disaster recovery funds will reach those who need them the most,” a HUD official told Politico.

Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jennifer Gonzalez said in a statement to the news outlet that the money is needed “now more than ever after the earthquakes.”

“It’s the best news in months,” she said, adding that she had discussed the matter with President Trump.

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on the administration to “cease and desist that illegal activity,” referring to the hold on the funds.