trump-doubles-down-on-threat-to-target-iranian-cultural-sites

January 5, 2020 | 10: 20pm

President Trump on Sunday reiterated his threat to target Iranian cultural sites if the Islamic Republic retaliates against the United States for killing their top general.

“They’re allowed to kill our people. They’re allowed to torture and main our people. They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural site?” Trump asked aboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington, DC.

“It doesn’t work that way.”

The president first introduced the possibility of attacking the country’s culture in a Saturday tweet sent after Iran said they identified 35 US targets that could be hit with retaliatory strikes for the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Trump upped the ante, saying that if Iran attacked the sites, the US would respond by striking 52 Iranian targets, including ones “important to Iran & the Iranian culture.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif responded that such an attack would be considered a war crime by the United Nations.

Appearing on ABC’s “This Week,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US will “behave lawfully. We’ll behave inside the system.”

“We’re going to respond against the actual decision-makers, the people who are causing this threat from the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.