trump-defends-soleimani-strike-at-first-campaign-rally-of-2020

January 9, 2020 | 10: 28pm | Updated January 9, 2020 | 10: 31pm

President Donald Trump defended his decision to order the strike that killed Iran’s top military general during his first campaign rally of 2020 on Thursday night.

“We didn’t have time to call up Nancy [Pelosi],” Trump told the boisterous crowd in Toledo, Ohio.

He was referring to the moment he green-lighted the drone attack near Baghdad Airport that took the life of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“We got a call, we heard where he was, we knew the way he was getting there, and we had to make a decision,” Trump said.

Trump earlier Tuesday said that Soleimani was “looking to blow up our embassy.”

At his Tuesday night rally, he claimed Soleimani was targeting multiple US embassies.

“Soleimani was actively planning new attacks, and he was looking very seriously at our embassies, and not just the embassy in Baghdad,” he told the crowd.

“But we stopped him, and we stopped quickly, and we stopped him cold.”

The president also chided the Democrats for their “outrage” over Soleimani’s death.

“The radical left Democrats have expressed outrage over the termination of this horrible terrorist,” he said.

“Instead, they should be outraged by Soleimani’s savage crimes and the fact that his countless victims were denied justice for so long.”