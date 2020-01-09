trump-defends-soleimani-airstrike,-says-iran-was-‘looking-to-blow-up-our-embassy’

January 9, 2020 | 2: 33pm

President Trump on Thursday defended ordering a drone strike to take out Qassam Soleimani because he said the Iranian military leader was “looking to blow up our embassy.”

“I will say this, we caught a total monster and we took him out and that should have happened a long time ago,” Trump said at a news conference announcing a proposal to roll back environmental regulations. “We did it because they were looking to blow up our embassy.”

Trump’s remarks were the first time a specific reason was given for killing Soleimani.

Previously, Trump and administration officials have said that he was planning imminent attacks on US troops and interests in the Middle East without elaborating.

Asked for more details on why the US military took the military action, Trump said “it was obvious.”

The president described the assault at the US Embassy in Baghdad by Iranian-backed militia groups last week, days before the operation was carried out against Soleimani.

“If you look at those protesters, they were rough warriors. They weren’t protesters. They were Iranian backed – some were from Iraq – but they were Iranian backed, absolutely, and they were looking to do damage,” Trump said.

He said the groups were trying to bust through the embassy’s windows.

“Had they gotten through I believe we would either had a hostage situation or would we would have worse. We would have had a lot of people killed,” Trump said.

The president said the assault was organized.

“You know who organized it? That man right now is not around any longer. And he had more than that particular embassy in mind,” Trump told the reporters.