trump-declares-coronavirus-a-public-health-emergency-and-restricts-travel-from-china

The Trump administration announced Friday that coronavirus has been declared a public health emergency in the U.S. “Today President Trump took decisive action to minimize the risk of novel coronavirus in the United States,” said Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar at the White House today. The risk of contracting the coronavirus is the U.S. is low — something that federal health administration officials emphasized repeatedly during a White House meeting. “We want to keep it that way,” Azar said. The declaration of a public health emergency — which will become effective Sunday February 2, at 5 p.m. ET — allows the government to take temporary measures to contain the spread of the virus, which so far has been confirmed is six people in the U.S. The action means that U.S. citizens who have been in Hubei province China in the past 14 days will be subject to 14 days of mandatory quarantine if they travel back to the United States. In addition, the U.S. is temporarily suspending entry of travelers who are not U.S. citizens who pose a risk of transmitting virus. “Foreign nationals other than immediate family of U.S. citizens and permanent residents who have travelled in China in last 14 days will be denied entry into United States,” Azar said. U.S. citizens who have been in other areas of mainland China in the past 14 days will be subject to screening at the airport of entry and heightened monitoring for 14 days. Federal health officials justified the move, pointing to the fast global spread of the virus. The announcement comes on the heels of the World Health Organization declaration of a global health emergency Thursday.