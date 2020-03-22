trump-criticizes-pritzker-for-covid-19-response;-governor,-mayor-lightfoot-respond

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 / 12: 14 PM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 22, 2020 / 12: 14 PM CDT

CHICAGO — President Trump directly went after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Twitter Sunday after the governor has been critical of the federal government’s COVID-19 response.

“(Pritzker) shouldn’t be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcoming. We are there to back you ups should you fail, and always will be!,” Trump tweeted.

Gov. Pritzker responded that Trump has “wasted precious months when you could’ve taken action to protect American’s & Illinoisans.”

Mayor Lightfoot jumped in, saying “dear Lord- please step up and be a leader. While you have been yammering about hoaxes and fake news, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit all over America. @GovPritzker and others have filled this country’s leadership gap. Lead or get out of their way.”

Pritzker and Lightfoot voiced concern over the federal government’s response to COVID-19 after long lines and crowds formed at O’Hare last weekend. Travelers coming in from Europe had to wait for several hours to go through customs.