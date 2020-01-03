trump-campaign-says-it-already-has-at-least-$100-million-to-spend

Trumps’s fundraising has outpaced his Democratic challengers.

US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign said that it began the new year with more than $100 million in the bank.

The re-election campaign raised 46 million dollars in the fourth quarter of 2019, said a statement on Thursday, which also called it “the best fundraising quarter for the campaign in the 2020 election cycle”, reports Xinhua news agency.

That allowed the campaign to end the 2019 calendar year with $102.7 million in cash on hand, which raised a total of $143 million throughout the year, according to the statement.

Among the top-tier candidates, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders reported raising $34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, while South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg said his campaign took in $24.7 million in the same time frame.

Other Democratic presidential hopefuls, including former Vice President Joe Biden, who is currently leading the field in polls, have not announced their quarterly fundraising performances.

Meanwhile, Brad Parscale, the Trump 2020 campaign manager, on Thursday attributed the fundraising haul to a Democrat-led impeachment case against Trump.

“Democrats and the media have been in a sham impeachment frenzy and the president’s campaign only got bigger and stronger,” Parscale said.

Trump, who is spending the holidays with his family in Florida, is scheduled to return to Washington this weekend as a Senate trial of his impeachment looms.

On December 18, Democrat-controlled House of Representatives impeached Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has described the impeachment as an effort to nullify his 2016 victory and undercut his re-election campaign.