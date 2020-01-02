trump-campaign-raises-$46m-in-fourth-quarter-fundraising

January 2, 2020 | 8: 42am

President Trump raised $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, more than any of his Democratic rivals to date, his re-election campaign announced.

The campaign said in a statement that the final three months of the year marked their best fundraising quarter to date in this election cycle, and left the team with $102.7 million in cash on hand.

“President Trump’s unprecedented fundraising is testament to his wide grassroots support and his stellar record of achievement on behalf of the American people,” Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.

“Democrats and the media have been in a sham impeachment frenzy and the President’s campaign only got bigger and stronger with our best fundraising quarter this cycle. The President’s war chest and grassroots army make his re-election campaign an unstoppable juggernaut.”

The fundraising numbers released Thursday by the campaign did not include donations made to the Republican National Committee (RNC), the campaign confirmed.

Donald Trump AFP via Getty Images

The RNC’s fourth-quarter fundraising numbers have not yet been released.

The Trump campaign and the RNC collectively raised $125 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $105 million in the second quarter.

The commander in chief’s fundraising haul trounced that of some of his leading Democratic rivals.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 campaign announced Thursday it had raised $34.5 million in the final quarter of 2019, while former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday that he had raked in $24.7 million.

Sanders’ team also said it had received over five million donors since launching their campaign in February 2019, which they say is more than any Democratic or Republican campaign had received at this point in a presidential election.

“You build a grassroots movement to beat Donald Trump and create a political revolution one $18 donation at a time, and that’s exactly why Bernie is going to win,” Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir said.