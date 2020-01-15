trump-calls-dead-iranian-gen.-qassem-soleimani-a-‘son-of-a-bitch’-at-rally

January 14, 2020 | 10: 16pm

President Trump called Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani — who was killed in a US airstrike earlier this month — a “son of a bitch” at his Milwaukee campaign rally Tuesday night.

“He was the king of the roadside bombs,” Trump told the crowd of Soleimani, the former leader of Iran’s Quds Force.

“Great percentages of people don’t have legs right now and arms because of this son of a bitch,” the president added.

His remarks drew loud applause from his supporters at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Trump hosted the rally the same night as the Democratic debate a state away in Iowa.

The president claimed “nobody’s watching” the Democratic debates, but when he debates the eventual Democratic nominee, “people are going to watch.”

“They haven’t been great on the debates, I have to tell you,” he claimed.

The president again called out the Democrats for “outrage” over Soleimani’s death.

“The Democrats are outraged that we killed this terrorist monster, even though this monster was behind hundreds and hundreds of deaths,” he said.