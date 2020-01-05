trump-brags-about-the-size-of-his-military-in-midnight-tweet

January 5, 2020 | 2: 11am

President Trump took to Twitter at midnight Saturday to brag about the size of the United States’ military and further warn Iran amid rising tensions.

“The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment,” Trump tweeted. “We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World!

“If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American,” he went on, “we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way…and without hesitation!”

The president spent his Saturday evening issuing Twitter missives directed at Iran as the U.S. braces for potential retaliation over the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top Iranian military leader.

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted that American forces would respond “VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”–going as far as to threaten civilians at Iranian cultural sites.

That tweet drew a sharp response from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who tweeted in return that such an attack would be a “war crime.”

“Threatening to target and kill innocent families, women and children – which is what you’re doing by targeting cultural sites – does not make you a “tough guy,” Ocasio-Cortez responded. “It does not make you ‘strategic.’ It makes you a monster.”

Trump administration officials warned Congress Friday that a retaliatory strike could come from Iran within weeks.

On Saturday, 3,000 paratroopers from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Brag deployed to the region.