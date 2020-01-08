trump-backs-away-from-strikes-saying-iran-is-‘standing-down’-after-missile-attack

Donald Trump backed away from ordering fresh military strikes on Iran on Wednesday after a barrage of missiles fired by the Revolutionary Guard struck American bases in Iraq but failed to cause any casualties.
Mr Trump said Iran “appears to be standing down” following the missile attack and as a result he would impose fresh sanctions on the Iranian economy but would not order any immediate retaliatory strikes.
“The American people should extremely grateful and happy: no Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime,” Mr Trump said. “Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world.”
Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister, said the missile strike “concluded” the Iranian retaliation for the death of Qassim Soleimani, the Quds force commander, and said Iran was not seeking further “escalation or war”.
However, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader, struck a more aggressive tone and “such military actions are not enough” to avenge Soleimani, implying Iran would continue covert and political action to drive the US out of the Middle East.
Mr Trump also criticised the UK and other states still adhering to the Iran nuclear deal, saying Iran maintained ambitions to develop a nuclear weapon and should be sanctioned further. “The time has come for the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, and China to recognise this reality,” he said.
At least 22 missiles were fired from Iran towards the al-Asad airbase, which hosts 1,500 American and British troops, and a smaller airbase in Erbil in the northeast of Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Iraq’s military said.
Satellite imagery showed several of the missiles stuck buildings at al-Asad, the second largest airbase in Iraq. Mr Trump said casualties were avoided “because of the precautions taken, the dispersal of forces, and an early warning system that worked very well”.
US defence officials also suggested that Iran may have deliberately tried not to kill US troops to avoid triggering American retaliation and potentially a full-blown war.
On Wednesday night three Katyusha rockets hit Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, one landing 100 metres from the US embassy. There were no casualties and no immediate claim of responsibility.
Dr Sidharth Kaushal, an expert at the RUSI think tank, noted that Iran chose not to use the most accurate missiles in their arsenal and instead relied on a set of less accurate Fateh-110 weapons. “It’s not inconceivable that they limited the scale and sophistication of the attack to send a message but also minimise casualties,” he said.
The Iranian strike, dubbed “Operation Martyr Soleimani” by the Revolutionary Guard, was hailed as a success inside Iran and state television triumphantly but falsely proclaimed that US troops were killed.
“Such military actions are not sufficient. What is important is ending the corrupting presence of America in the region,” Ayatollah Khamenei told a crowd in Tehran several hours after the attack.
Western officials believe that while Iran may concluded overt military action against the US in response to Soleimani’s death, they are likely to apply continue applying political pressure on Iraq to expel US forces and carry on with attacks through proxies or covert means.
Qais al-Khazali, an Iraqi Shia militia leader, said that while Iran had now avenged Soleimani Iraqis must now carry out an attack of their own in response to the death of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a militia figure killed at his side.
“Their response will be no less than the size of the Iranian response and this is a promise,” Mr Khazali said in a post on Twitter. While the Iraqi militias do not have Iran’s sophisticated missile capabilities they are capable of attacking Western bases with rockets throughout Iraq.
Iraq’s government said Iran had warned them moments before the missile attacks and said it was working hard to avoid “a comprehensive, devastating war” between the US and Iran inside its territory.
In a statement addressing the strikes, a spokesman for Iraq’s Shia prime minister, Adil Abdul-Mahdi, complained in general terms of “violation of its sovereignty” but avoided criticising Iran directly. The country’s Kurdish president and Sunni parliamentary speaker were more direct and condemned the Iranian attack on Iraqi bases.
Iraq’s parliament voted last week to expel US forces from the country, meaning that while the US has weathered the Iranian military response it must still navigate the complicated politics of maintaining its position in Iraq while being seen to respect Iraqi sovereignty.