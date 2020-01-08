trump-backs-away-from-strikes-saying-iran-is-‘standing-down’-after-missile-attack

Donald Trump backed away from ordering fresh military strikes on Iran on Wednesday after a barrage of missiles fired by the Revolutionary Guard struck American bases in Iraq but failed to cause any casualties.

Mr Trump said Iran “appears to be standing down” following the missile attack and as a result he would impose fresh sanctions on the Iranian economy but would not order any immediate retaliatory strikes.

“The American people should extremely grateful and happy: no Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime,” Mr Trump said. “Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world.”

Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister, said the missile strike “concluded” the Iranian retaliation for the death of Qassim Soleimani, the Quds force commander, and said Iran was not seeking further “escalation or war”.

However, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader, struck a more aggressive tone and “such military actions are not enough” to avenge Soleimani, implying Iran would continue covert and political action to drive the US out of the Middle East.