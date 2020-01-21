trump-appoints-gop-house-members-to-impeachment-defense-team

January 21, 2020 | 8: 22am

President Trump this week appointed eight House Republican lawmakers to his impeachment defense team ahead of the first day of the Senate trial.

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), John Ratcliffe (R-Tx.), Mike Johnson (R-La.), Mark Meadows (R-NC), Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.), Lee Zeldin (R-NY), Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Doug Collins (R-Ga.), all staunch Trump allies, will “help expeditiously end this brazen political vendetta on behalf of the American people,” a White House statement on Monday said.

“Throughout this process, these Members of Congress have provided guidance to the White House team, which was prohibited from participating in the proceedings concocted by Democrats in the House of Representatives,” the White House added.

President Trump “looks forward to their continued participation” as the impeachment process moves to the Senate.

Many House Republicans had been pressing Trump in recent weeks to allow his most loyal defenders to argue for his acquittal on the Senate floor, a move that the commander in chief embraced but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vehemently opposed, according to the Washington Post.

The paper reports that the Kentucky Republican expressed his concerns to Trump that a House-led defense team would risk offending moderate Republicans with their hardline stances and arguments.

Instead, those House members will likely serve in more ceremonial roles by privately advising the White House on defense strategy and speaking to the media.