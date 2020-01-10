trump-administration-strips-back-environmental-regulations-to-speed-up-oil-pipeline-and-infrastructure-projects

Donald Trump unveiled one of the biggest shakeups of US environmental law in four decades on Thursday as he vowed to speed up the development of pipelines, motorways and other infrastructure projects.

The US president revealed a string of proposals during a White House event which would limit the use of a landmark US environmental law and allow construction projects to go ahead with far less review of their impact on the environment.

The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), a bedrock of US environmental law since it was enacted by Richard Nixon in 1970, requires government agencies to evaluate how major building projects affects the local environment, including nearby communities and wildlife.

The law has been a repeated target of Mr Trump, who has pledged to boost America’s fossil fuel production and remove barriers to construction projects.

A NEPA review of the Keystone XL pipeline, designed to bring oil from Canada to the US, led former president Barack Obama to delay the pipeline’s construction, a decision which was heavily criticised and later reversed by Mr Trump.