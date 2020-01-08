trump-administration-cannot-enforce-‘public-charge’-rule

January 8, 2020 | 3: 53pm

A Mexican asylum seeker, L, waits with his family on the international bridge from Mexico to the United States on December 9. Getty

A New York appeals court on Wednesday upheld a lower court ruling blocking the Trump Administration from enacting a new regulation making it easier to deny green cards and visas to immigrants.

In a brief ruling, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an October ruling from Manhattan federal court Judge George Daniels, who blocked the enforcement of the so-called “public charge” rule in a scathing opinion that called the policy “repugnant to the American Dream.”

The “public charge” rule, unveiled last year, would make it easier for the government to deny proper paperwork to immigrants who may require government assistance such as Medicaid or food stamps.

The Wednesday decision also upheld a nationwide injunction — meaning the policy cannot be enforced anywhere.

The Department of Justice did not immediately return a request for comment.