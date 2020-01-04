‘truly-horrifying’:-stars-react-to-fires

A host of celebrities have been sharing their heartbreak amid Australia’s bushfire crisis, flocking to social media to express their devastation as temperatures in NSW soar and thousands flee.

Local stars including Naomi Watts, Rebel Wilson, Delta Goodrem and Russell Crowe have posted emotional responses to Instagram, while international stars including Jameela Jamil and Kim Kardashian have made their opinions on climate change known.

Meanwhile, tennis star Nick Kyrgios pledged to donate $200 to those affected by bushfires for every ace he hits across events he plays this summer, prompting Sam Stosur to follow his lead.

From politically-aimed frustration, to expressions of sorrow and even musical odes, here’s how the stars have reacted to the country ablaze:

NAOMI WATTS

Actress Naomi Watts took to Instagram on Friday with a video from a recent holiday to Byron Bay.

She wrote that the crisis is ‘upsetting and worrying’.

“This was my last eve in Byron, NSW, Australia,” she wrote.

“To get a sense of how beautiful the wildlife regularly sounds … Please turn up the volume. The fires have been truly horrendous. It’s so upsetting and worrying. So much wildlife already lost. And still much of the summer ahead. My heart goes out to those who’ve lost loved ones and homes. Big gratitude to the brave firemen who literally haven’t stopped during the holidays!! Heartbroken for all the animals, plants and land … pray for rain.”

DELTA GOODREM

Delta Goodrem shared a musical tribute, penning an emotional song inspired by footage of firefighters battling a blaze.

View this post on Instagram Everyday we are all feeling what’s happening to our beautiful country, our home. I wrote this song about an hour ago after seeing yet another video of the firefighters continuing to fight the fires for us. The extremes that many families are experiencing leaves me with no words. I send all my love and I am praying everyday. Please donate to the Red Cross to help. @redcrossau Let it rain I can’t stay in silence hoping that this will go but it won’t slow It wont leave here today we walk on, our great land breathing in the ashes of our home town and It keeps on raging, here today They say keep on praying, we are and we’re waiting, for the rain Let it rain, here today Can it rain, here today Thank you to our saviours we all know that you’re saving you’re saving the day and we grateful for the heat that you’re taking away They say keep on praying, we are and we’re waiting, for the rain Let it rain, here today Can it rain, here today #australia #bushfires #australiafires A post shared by Delta Goodrem (@deltagoodrem) on Dec 31, 2019 at 10: 12pm PST

“Let it rain today,” she wrote.

“Everyday we are all feeling what’s happening to our beautiful country, our home. I wrote this song about an hour ago after seeing yet another video of the firefighters continuing to fight the fires for us. The extremes that many families are experiencing leaves me with no words. I send all my love and I am praying everyday. Please donate to the Red Cross to help.”

CELESTE BARBER

Comedian Celeste Barber posted a haunting photo from the inside of her mother-in-law’s house, directing her 6.3 million followers to a Facebook donation page.

So far, the page has raised a whopping $2.36 million in less than 24 hours for The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund, nearing her goal of $2.5 million.

SAM STOSUR

Sam Stosur has pledged to donate $200 per ace she hits over the Aussie summer tennis season.

NICK KYRGIOS

Nick Kyrgios, who first tearily vowed to donate $200 for every ace he hits across this summer on Friday, has already hit 20 aces against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff during a match on Friday in the ATP Cup, bringing his total to $4,000 so far.

KIM KARDASHIAN

After retweeting headlines about the bushfires from Bernie Sanders, the reality star and businesswoman shared a simple message.

Climate change is real 💔🌎 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 3, 2020

REBEL WILSON

Animal lover and Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson acknowledged those helping the animals affected by the fires.

Shout out to @zookeeper_chad from @featherdalewildlifepark who has been helping rescue animals from the NSW bushfires and is just an all round legend,” she wrote.

“I loved cuddling our gorgeous Australian animals – and we gotta work hard to protect them and our environment x”

RUSSELL CROWE

After his Coffs Harbour property was affected by the blaze late last year, Russell Crowe has been vocal about the fires on Twitter and Instagram.

Posting a series of confronting images from near his home, the actor wrote in November, “Still burning … they say a wind change might crank things up again in the valley.

“I hope wherever you are in Australia, or California or anywhere else facing bushfires, that you and yours remain safe”.

REBECCA GIBNEY

Actress Rebecca Gibney posted a photo of the eerie blood red sky taken earlier this week by Lisa Wilkinson on the NSW south coast.

She announced that she would be taking a break from social media, and has instead been providing tips on how to donate, as well as reposting useful information from other accounts.

View this post on Instagram Given the horrific nature of what is going on in Australia I won’t be posting anything for a while. Please see below ways you can help those affected via @lisa_wilkinson. #🙏🏻❤️Repost @lisa_wilkinson with @get_repost ・・・ This photo was taken at 2PM today by @hamishnews in the NSW south coast town of Bega. 2PM, in what should have been broad daylight, on what should be a day of celebration… Instead, today, this new year’s eve, marks the final day of the warmest decade on record. EVER. So if you too are finding it hard to fathom the level of suffering and devastation being experienced by so many right now across this incredible country of ours, or if you are utterly amazed by the round-the-clock sacrifice on display by our firies and their families and want to say thank you, there are a number of ways you can help no matter what state you live in, or which parts of your community have been affected. According to the NSW RFS, the best way to help is to donate money. Go to: *Australian Red Cross Disaster Recovery and Relief. *Salvation Army Disaster Appeal. *St Vincent de Paul Society Bushfire Appeal. A simple google search will find all of them. You can also support all our incredible volunteer fire fighters. In NSW that is *NSW RFS Donations Page *Make an online donation to the NSW RFS Trust Fund or a participating brigade. *Or look for a brigade in your state to make a donation. *Or if you’d like to support the thousands upon thousands of injured or displaced wildlife you can go to wires.org.au or koalasincare.org.au In the face of what lies ahead, as we turn the page into a new decade, it’s the least we can all do…. Happy new year everyone.xx 🙏🌺 A post shared by Rebecca Gibney (@rebeccagibney_) on Jan 1, 2020 at 10: 41pm PST

CHRIS BROWN

The beloved TV vet today posted a series of tips on how to care for wildlife during extreme conditions.

View this post on Instagram It’s night time in Africa but my thoughts are all with the Australian day that awaits. Here are some tips that might help our most fragile residents through… Yes, it’s predicted to be a monster. And once again we ask our firefighters to step in and attempt to tame the beast that threatens to take away so much. It’s ok to not feel ok and completely overwhelmed. This is a fire season that’s unprecedented. 19 lives lost, 1400 homes destroyed and according to the University of Sydney, up to half a billion animals killed. It’s devastating but also demands we try to make a difference where we can. Here are some hopefully helpful tips: In these extreme conditions, leaving water troughs or bowls out for wildlife is the single greatest gift you can give. If you’re ALREADY in a fire affected area and encounter injured wildlife: 📍Ensure it’s safe to be there 📍Take photos of the animal, note your location and call a wildlife rescuer. 📍Animals in shock can die from stress so keep handling to a minimum. 📍If you know what you’re doing, you may carefully approach and move the animal into a cardboard box or other container using gloves, a towel or a t-shirt. Keep this box in a cool, shaded, well-ventilated spot while you transfer the animal to a vet clinic or wildlife rescue centre. 📍If they appear injured or burnt, do not offer food or water. In a crisis situation they will need specialised diets and fluids. Please stay safe and here’s hoping the change in the weather brings rain on Sunday and Monday. If you’d like to donate money to bushfire relief efforts, try the Red Cross Disaster Recovery and Relief, the RFS and WIRES. 📷DELWP Gippsland and Matrix A post shared by Chris Brown (@drchrisbrown) on Jan 3, 2020 at 1: 08pm PST

TURIA PITT

Turia Pitt, posting from the south coast, thanked the local community and made a plea for donations.

“It’s been a crazy time on the South Coast, with unprecedented conditions and a lot of fear and loss,” she wrote.

“But there are lots of people doing really awesome work for our community. THANK YOU!”

SARAH BLASKO

Singer Sarah Blasko posted harsh criticism against the Prime Minister, slamming his response to the bushfire crisis calling him “completely inept”.

“I hope you’re not at the cricket today @scottmorrisonmp. You’ve shown yourself to be completely inept at tapping into the pulse of the people during this time of devastation in Australia. My heart goes out to everyone affected, it’s truly horrifying. Lots of love, Blasko”.

BINDI IRWIN

Speaking via the Australia Zoo Instagram account, Bindi Irwin wrote ““With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties. Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can.”

LISA WILKINSON

The Project host Lisa Wilkinson shared a video of a koala drinking water from a passer-by in Adelaide, urging followers “not to forget our animal population”.

She included information on how to donate to Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.

View this post on Instagram If you haven’t yet caught this heartbreaking video from @bikebug2019 watch and weep, as a koala suffering the shocking effects of Adelaide’s intense heat approaches for water. Reports are that we have now lost half a billion Australian wildlife – mammals, birds and reptiles – since these fires began, with untold others sick, injured, suffering and displaced. And koalas are believed to be one of the species hardest hit because of their slow pace, and their diet consisting solely of eucalyptus leaves from trees filled with eucalyptus oil, which are highly flammable. So if you possibly can, while we continue to count and mourn the dreadful human toll of these devastating fires @nswrfs please don’t forget our animal population. Any donation at all that you can manage to wires.org.au @wireswildliferescue or koalasincare.org.au will help. Or you can google The Rescue Collective which is collecting donations and has also issued a list of goods needed. There is also a Go Fund Me page set up for Port Macquarie Koala Hospital which is rescuing koalas affected by the fires – as well as purchasing and setting up automatic drinking stations to reduce further deaths from dehydration in this shocking heat. And of course @australiazoo which has been caring for thousands of our koala population for decades, and is also treating bushfire affected koalas right now. Whatever you can do…no matter how big or how small, all of it will make a difference. Thank you. 🙏💔xx A post shared by Lisa Wilkinson (@lisa_wilkinson) on Jan 2, 2020 at 5: 11am PST

“If you haven’t yet caught this heartbreaking video from @bikebug2019 watch and weep, as a koala suffering the shocking effects of Adelaide’s intense heat approaches for water.

“Reports are that we have now lost half a billion Australian wildlife – mammals, birds and reptiles – since these fires began, with untold others sick, injured, suffering and displaced. And koalas are believed to be one of the species hardest hit because of their slow pace, and their diet consisting solely of eucalyptus leaves from trees filled with eucalyptus oil, which are highly flammable.

“So if you possibly can, while we continue to count and mourn the dreadful human toll of these devastating fires, please don’t forget our animal population.

“Any donation at all that you can manage to wires.org or koalasincare.org.au will help.

“Or you can google The Rescue Collective which is collecting donations and has also issued a list of goods needed.

“There is also a Go Fund Me page set up for Port Macquarie Koala Hospital which is rescuing koalas affected by the fires – as well as purchasing and setting up automatic drinking stations to reduce further deaths from dehydration in this shocking heat.

“Whatever you can do … all of it will make a difference. Thank you”.

BETTE MIDLER

Hollywood star Bette Midler took to Twitter on Friday to furiously reprimand the PM’s climate change denial.

“Pity the poor #Australians, their country ablaze, and their rotten @ScottMorrisonMP saying, ‘This is not the time to talk about Climate Change. We have to grow our economy’,” Midler tweeted in a colourful rant to her 1.9 million followers.

“What an idiot,” she continued. “What good is an economy in an uninhabitable country? Lead, you fwit!”

Pity the poor #Australians, their country ablaze, and their rotten @ScottMorrisonMP saying, “This is not the time to talk about Climate Change. We have to grow our economy.” What an idiot. What good is an economy in an uninhabitable country? Lead, you fuckwit!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 3, 2020

MATTY J

Meanwhile, Bachelor alumni Matty J, who earlier recalled his terrifying bushfire nightmare after being stuck on the south coast with wife Laura Byrne and daughter Marlie May, wrote “can’t fathom the bravery of those who are putting their lives on the line and tirelessly fighting these fires to keep the public safe. You’re absolute heroes – a heartfelt thank you! Please help by donating what you can.”

TIM ROBARDS

Tim Robards posted his gratitude to the brave firefighters from Mexico: “I’m halfway across the world right now feeling a little helpless but just want to say a massive THANK YOU to all of those who are putting in an unbelievably massive effort back at home is Australia. Thank you to those fighting the fires, those providing support and shelter, those helping the animals effected, everyone donating to help and my heart goes out to all those effected.

“If you’re in a position to donate to the Red Cross, the fire services or any other organisation providing help then I urge you to join me and donate, even a little bit helps!

THANK YOU once again to everyone helping our loved ones and our loved communities back at home!”

COLLETTE DINNIGAN

Fashion designer Collette Dinnigan wrote “as the sun goes sets here we thank our beautiful friends Gael and Francesco for taking such great care of us as we all think of those back home in Australia who have lost their homes and loved ones. We also feel a great loss for all the animals that have had to suffer such horrific deaths and for the devastation to all our native flora and fauna.”

SHAYNNA BLAZE

The Block judge Shaynna Blaze wrote “This is so heartbreaking to see the animals that are part of the unique make up of this country we love. Thank you for this post @fuzzyard with all the places to donate and help. The scar will be for generations for the land and animals. Please help where you can.”

LARA WORTHINGTON

Lara Worthington, who is expecting her third child with Sam Worthington, shared an overview of the devastating bushfire stats along with the now-iconic image of 11-year-old Finn from Mallacoota fleeing the fires by boat.

View this post on Instagram Some heartbreaking facts from the damage so far… A total of 18 people have died nationwide. Entire towns have been engulfed in flames, and residents across several states have lost their homes. The heaviest structural damage occurred in NSW, the country’s most populated state, where close to 1,300 homes have been destroyed and over 440 damaged. The fires have burned 3.6 million hectares (8.9 million acres) of land in NSW, 1.2 million hectares (2.9 million acres) in Western Australia, 784,000 hectares (1.9 million acres) in Victoria, at least 250,000 hectares (618,000 acres) in Queensland, and more than 91,000 hectares (225,000 acres) in South Australia, according to the states’ fire authorities. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In total, more than 5.9 million hectares (14.6 million acres) have been burned — an area larger than the countries of Belgium and Haiti combined. To put that into perspective, the 2019 Amazon rainforest fires burned 906,000 hectares (2,240,000 acres), according to Brazilian officials. In California, which is known for its deadly wildfires, just over 100,000 hectares (247,000 acres) burned in 2019, and about 404,680 hectares (1 million acres) in 2018. A total of 18 people across Australia have died this fire season, including several volunteer firefighters. There has also been extensive damage to wildlife and the environment. Almost a third of koalas in NSW may have been killed in the fires, and a third of their habitat has been destroyed. 💔 #australianbushfires #australiaburns A post shared by Lara Worthington (@laraworthington) on Jan 2, 2020 at 8: 41pm PST

JAMEELA JAMIL

Star of The Good Place Jamil retweeted a thread outlining the devastation of the bushfires, slamming the “unforgivable decision of leaders not to discuss climate change”.

This thread is clear, thorough and heartbreaking about the full devastation of the fires in Australia and the unforgivable decision of leaders to not discuss climate change at this time when it is most staring us in the face. https://t.co/ghRnq9YaDp — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) January 3, 2020

