“true-friend-of-india”:-pm-modi-condoles-sultan-of-oman’s-death

Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, one of the Middle East’s longest serving rulers, died on Friday.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said of Oman, describing him as a beacon of peace for the region.

Sultan Qaboos,79, died on Friday.

Sultan Qaboos was a true friend of India and provided strong leadership for developing a vibrant strategic partnership between India and Oman. I will always cherish the warmth and affection I received from him. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2020

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

PM Modi said the sultan was a beacon of peace for the region and the world.