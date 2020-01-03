truck-driver-issued-warnings-after-ice-from-roof-crashes-through-vehicle’s-windshield-on-route-3

After ice reportedly dislodged from the roof of a box truck and blasted through the windshield of a pickup traveling on Route 3 in Burlington, the box truck’s driver was issued warnings, but was not cited, according to state police.

The incident, which happened around 11: 30 a.m. Thursday, sent a family of four to the hospital, authorities said.

A 40-year-old man, identified as Eric Travers, a Newton firefighter, was hit in the face by the ice, and was said to have serious injuries, authorities said. His wife, Marta, and their 3-year-old son suffered minor injuries – the boy had cuts on his face, according to Burlington firefighters. The 1 1/2-year-old girl was not hurt, but taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“This serious incident could have been much worse if not for the quick thinking of the driver, who quickly pulled the vehicle over to the side of the road,” Chief Michael Patterson said in a news release.

State police were able to stop the box truck in Chelmsford, with the help of a witness who followed it, authorities said. The driver, a 55-year-old man from Litchfield, N.H., said he didn’t know the truck, owned by Diggins and Rose Moving Company out of Hudson, N.H., had any ice on top of it. Police gave him warnings for impeded operation and having an unsecured load.