trp-toppers-(online):-ek-duje-ke-vaaste-at-3rd-spot;-pavitra-bhagya-enters-the-chart

Updated: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 19: 15 [IST]

The latest online TRP ratings are out! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have swapped their places. While Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Beyhadh 2 have witnessed jumps, Naagin 4 and Choti Sarrdaarrni have dropped down on the online TRP chart. New show, Pavitra Bhagya has made its entry on the chart. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped to the first place, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has dropped to the second spot. The shows have managed to get 37.8 and 36.3 points, respectively. Ek Duje Ke Vaaste & Beyhadh Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 has managed to occupy the third place followed by Beyhadh 2 at the fourth place. The shows have managed to get 35.0 and 35.0 points, respectively. Naagin & Kasautii Zindagii Kay Colors' Naagin 4 has grabbed the fifth place with ratings while Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is at the sixth place with TRP ratings. Pavitra Bhagya & Choti Sarrdaarrni Pavitra Bhagya has managed to occupy the seventh place with 23.0 points while Choti Sarrdaarni has dropped to the eighth place with 23.0 points. The Kapil Sharma Show & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Both The Kapil Sharma Show and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have dropped down on the chart. The shows have managed to grab the ninth and the tenth places with 22.6 and 21.1 points, respectively. Top 10 Shows (Online) 1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke 3. Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 4. Beyhadh 5. Naagin 6. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 7. Pavitra Bhagya 8. Choti Sarrdaarrni 9. The Kapil Sharma Show 10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah