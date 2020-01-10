trp-report:-naagin-4’s-massive-kick-to-kapil-sharma-show,-bigg-boss-13-narrowly-make-it-to-top-10

Sunil has opened up on why he never returned to The Kapil Sharma ShowIBTimes IN

Let’s take a look at the latest TRP report

Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya’s Kundali Bhagya seems to be on a constant winning spree, which was at the top spot for the last several weeks, has continued its glorious run and again reclaimed the top spot with 8148 impressions.

Star Screen Awards 2020: Star Screen Awards 2002 which saw a lot of drama, dance and entertainment has taken up the second spot in this week’s charts with 7804 impressions.

Naagin 4: Back with a renewed spirit and popular faces, Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4 is still taking some time to climb up the ladder and take up the top spot like its previous seasons. The show is at the third spot with 7804 impressions.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jin Ka: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jin Ka has taken up the fourth spot with 6976 impressions. The show has been giving a major fight to shows which have been running for longer than this one.

Choti Sardarrni: The show which made an entry into the top ten of the chart in its debut week and even grabbed the top spot one week has now slipped down to the fifth spot with 6722 impressions. The unique storyline of the show and fabulous acting by the lead pair is keeping the show maintain its momentum and popularity among the audience.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped down to the sixth spot with 6635 impressions. The news of Daya Ben’s comeback had given the show a major boost and had made Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah jump to the top spot last week. The whole controversy over why she was not coming back added more fuel to the TRP.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha’s Kumkum Bhagya, seems to be going down with each passing week and taken up the seventh spot with 6631 impressions.

Bigg Boss 13: The new year seems to have brought some good luck to the show which has joined the TRP list at the eighth spot this week. Bigg Boss 13 had mostly been out of the top ten list for a good half of the season. The show has received an extension and would be going on till February.

The Kapil Shamra Show: Despite being audience’s favourite, The Kapil Shamra Show, has had a narrow escape and landed itself at the ninth spot this week with 6218 impressions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Last in the list is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 6155 impressions.