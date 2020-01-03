trp-report:-kundali-bhagya,-naagin-4-take-over-kapil-sharma-show,-bigg-boss-13

Instagram

Indian television shows have been making the right noise in the industry. The TRP report of week 52 is finally out and there have been many major changes based on the content consumed by the viewers. Take a look at which TV show has witnessed growth and which one has failed to strike right chord with the audience, according to BARC ratings.

Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya starrer TV show is strong with every passing week. The show has been attracting viewers like a magnet and reclaimed its first position in the TRP list. Last week, the show was at the second spot.

Naagin 4: Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin’s supernatural show has slipped down from its number one position to number two. The show had entered the list with a bang and seems to have been become favourite among the audience.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka: The show which stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead has managed to stay at third position.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha’s drama has showed massive growth in its TRP ratings. The show which was thrown out of top 5 list by landing at the sixth spot, has now jumped up to the fourth spot.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The comedy sitcom, which has always been viewers’ go to choice, has moved down to number five position from last week’s fourth position.

Choti Sarrdaarni: The Colors’ channel show has secured the sixth position in this week’s TRP list.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s show has witnessed a descent jump in its position. Garnering more TRPs, the show has now jumped to the seventh position from its last week’s eighth position.

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan’s controversial reality show was kicked out of the top 10 shows. However, after Salman getting inside the house cleaning dirty toilets and utensils and more happenings, the show has again entered into the top 10 list. It has now secured the ninth position.

The Kapil Sharma Show: The Salman Khan produced show has landed at tenth position.