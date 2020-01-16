trp-report:-kapil-sharma-show-back-in-top-5,-indial-idol-re-enters-thanks-to-neha-kakkar-aditya-narayan-wedding

Indial Idol, The Kapil Sharma ShowTwitter

TV shows have been dominating the small screen and undoubtedly entertaining the audience like never before. With new shows like Naagin 4 stepping in, there have been a lot of ups and downs in this week’s TRP list. While The Kapil Sharma Show has witnessed a huge jump, Bigg Boss 13 has been given yet another extension thanks to its growing TRPs. Indian Idol too has witnessed an unprecedented jump thanks to Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s wedding.

Naagin 4: Colors’ popular franchise has yet again gripped the small screen audience. The show has topped the TRP chart by taking the numero uno position with 8410 impressions. Last week, the show was at number 3 position.

Kundali Bhagya: The Zee TV show has been dethroned by Naagin 4 but still it has managed to claim the second position in the TRP chart with 8353 impressions.

The Kapil Sharma Show: The comedy show hosted by ace comedian Kapil Sharma has once again entered into top 5 TV shows in India. The Sony TV show has grabbed the third position with 7951 impressions.

Indian Idol 11: With all the drama around Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s wedding and talented contestants, the show has bagged the fourth position in the first week of 2020 with 6949 impressions. The show had failed to make it in the top 10 list last week.

Kumkum Bhagya: Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha starrer has jumped two blocks claiming the 5th position in the list with 6794 impressions. Last week, it was at the 7th position.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka: The supernatural drama has slipped down to 6th position. The show was at the number 4 spot last week.

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan hosted controversial show has become the talk of the town thanks to the weekly dosage of controversy, romance, friendship, betrayal and celebrity visits. The show, which was at 8th position last week, has now jumped to 7th position.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The comedy sitcom has witnessed a dip in its TRP rating because of which the show has slipped one position down the TRP chart. It has claimed the 8th spot from last week’s 6th spot.

Choti Sarrdaarni: Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwali starrer has bagged the 9th spot in the list.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The show has maintained its last week position that is, number 10.