troy-parrott-signs-new-tottenham-contract-after-months-of-talks-with-spurs

Tottenham prodigy Troy Parrott has agreed a new contract following months of talks with the club.

Parrott has committed to Spurs with an improved three-year deal, which he was able to sign only after turning 18 on February 4.

The teenager, who was on the bench for last night’s 3-2 win over Southampton, had 18 months remaining on his old deal and was attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

Parrott, who is already a full Republic of Ireland international and pushing to be part of their squad for next month’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Slovakia, will receive a pay rise as part of the agreement.

Spurs are without a senior centre-forward while Harry Kane is sidelined with a torn hamstring but Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has said Parrott is “not at all ready” to fill the England captain’s boots.

Spurs were open to loaning out the striker in the January transfer window, with Charlton and Dutch club ADO Den Haag keen on a temporary deal, but they decided to keep him due to a Uefa regulation.

To qualify for Uefa’s Champions League B list as a homegrown player, Parrott needed to complete two continuous years at Tottenham.

He signed from Irish side Belvedere on his 16th birthday — February 4, 2018 — so the two years required to be completed by Parrot concluded when he turned 18 this week.