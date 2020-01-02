troubled-nick-gordon’s-last-public-picture-before-death

The last public picture of Nick Gordon – the ex of Whitney Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died yesterday aged 30 – was a 2018 police mugshot, it has emerged.

Brown died of a suspected drug overdose yesterday [1 January 2020], his brother Jack Walker Jr. confirmed to People.

Brown was arrested in March 2018 on suspicion of domestic battery and false imprisonment after his girlfriend at the time, Laura Leil, filed a police report alleging he’d beaten her and held her against her will. He was later arrested again for violating a no-contact order after spending the night with her.

The charges were later dropped, with a spokesperson for Seminole County, Florida Prosecutors telling US Weekly: ‘Nick Gordon will not be charged for domestic violence by his girlfriend Laura Leal, since her original statement has been recanted.

‘The prosecutor’s office cannot move forward with the charges without another independent witness to the crime.’

Bobbi Kristina died of pneumonia in 2015 after being in a medically-induced coma for six months, after being found unconscious in a bathtub at her Georgia home. An autopsy found several narcotics and prescription drugs in her body, including marijuana, alcohol and medications.

Three years ago, Gordon was found liable in the wrongful death case of his former fiancée.

Whitney Houston, known for hits like I Will Always Love You and I Have Nothing, died in 2012.

The official cause of her death was drowning, heart disease and cocaine use.

In a statement, Brown’s brother said: ‘We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother. He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one.

‘I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.’

Bobbi is survived by her father, the singer Bobby Brown.

