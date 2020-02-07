Trolley Co. president urges Page, U. City mayor to endorse Bi-State takeover

Trolley 001 makes it way west up Delmar Boulevard on Dec. 5 in University City. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — The head of the nonprofit firm that operated the Loop Trolley is calling on St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and University City Mayor Terry Crow to endorse a so far unsuccessful request for the Bi-State Development Agency to restart the shuttered line.”St. Louis needs your leadership now,” Loop Trolley Co. president John Meyer said in a letter Thursday to board members of the sales tax district set up to help fund the line.Page and Crow serve on the district board with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, who already has urged the Bi-State Development Agency’s board to reconsider its rejection last month of the rescue plan.Meyer asked the full district board to “encourage” Bi-State’s board to adopt the proposal, which calls for the agency to operate the line for four years using unspent federal grant funds to supplement sales taxes and farebox revenue.”Inaction will result inevitably in additional burdens on St. Louis taxpayers, the loss of federal funds, the destruction of a transit asset and long-term harm to the reputation of the St. Louis region,” Meyer said in the letter.That referred to a possible lawsuit by the Federal Transit Administration to recover a $25 million grant used to help build the trolley line.Meyer also reiterated concerns that the failure to resume operations would jeopardize the metro area’s future requests for federal transit dollars.The 2.2-mile line in west St. Louis and University City shut down at the end of December after running little more than a year, hindered by a series of financial and operational difficulties.Serving with Krewson, Page and Crow on the sales tax district board are Bi-State CEO Taulby Roach, who devised the rescue plan with federal officials, and Joe Edwards, the Delmar Loop businessman who has pushed the trolley idea for decades.A motion to advance a plan to bail out the trolley died for lack of a second at a meeting of two Bi-State board committees. That effectively rejected the plan since nine of the 10 members of the full board took part. After the meeting, Roach said he would no longer pursue the rescue plan.

