trivikram-srinivas-wants-to-reunite-with-mahesh-babu-for-a-film?

Updated: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 17: 15 [IST]

There is no denying the fact that Mahesh Babu is one of the most versatile and successful actors in Tollywood. Over the years, the Telugu superstar has dished out many blockbusters as well as earned critical appraise. No wonder, filmmakers are always queuing up to sign him for their films. For his next outing, the actor is said to be teaming up with Parasuram but now even Trivikram Srinivas is interested in signing Mahesh. For a while now, there have been reports about Trivikram and Mahesh sharing cold vibes despite the fact that they have worked together on two films – Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). Initially, the director-actor duo shared a good rapport but this year the talented filmmaker locked horns with Mahesh at the box office and that seems to have created a rift between the two. Trivikram’s directorial venture Ala Vaikunthapuramulo clashed with Mahesh starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru at the ticket windows in January. While both the films performed well, Mahesh and Trivikram’s equation sadly got affected. But anyway, the 44-year-old filmmaker now wants to reunite with his Athadu hero for a new project as per a report in Tollywood.net. The same report claims that producer S Radha Krishna will meet up with Mahesh after the lockdown period is over to discuss few things. If this meeting turns out to be a success only then Trivikram and Mahesh’s collaboration will be taken into consideration. Well, in that case, let’s hope things work out between these two parties because we really want to know what Trivikram has in store for Mahesh. At the moment, the National award-winning director is working on a film starring Jr NTR in the lead. Not Keerthy Suresh, Mahesh Babu Wants Kiara Advani In His Next?