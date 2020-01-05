trisha-goddard’s-the-first-star-to-fall-over-on-dancing-on-ice-2020-as-she-stacks-it-on-first-show

Nobody wants to be the first celebrity to fall over on the ice on the live shows of Dancing On Ice but someone has to do it – and this year’s unlucky victim was Trisha Goddard.

The 62-year-old chat show host was decked out in a pink sparkly jumpsuit as they paid homage to her day job at the start of her routine, but she unfortunately took a tumble soon after.

Trisha fell forward onto her knees during a side-by-side skating segment in her routine, but impressively got right back up and carried on with her routine.

She told the judges after the fall: ‘It’s the story of my life! I’m just really angry with myself, I am really annoyed with myself.’

Trisha added that she had felt like she was proving the trolls that said she shouldn’t be doing a competition like this as a ‘pensioner’ right by falling over during her routine.

While some mean-spirited viewers may have made the nasty comments before the show, most couldn’t believe Trisha was actually 62, because let’s be honest, she looks unbelievable.

Unfortunately, the tumble did cost her when it came to the points, as she scored just 13.5 out of a possible 40 points, leaving her at the bottom of the leaderboard in the first week.

The public vote didn’t go much better, as she was voted to be in the first skate-off in next week’s show, with her opponent to be decided after the second bunch of skaters from this year’s series take to the ice next weekend.

Trisha was one of the most iconic chat show hosts of the 90s, with her show finishing in 2014, but she has made regular appearances on other programmes and panel shows since.

Here’s hoping she gets through next week’s skate-off without any tumbles.

Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday from 6pm on ITV.





