trish-regan-refers-coronavirus-as-‘impeachment-scam’.-now-she-is-out-of-fox-business:

Fox Business Network has cut its ties with its primetime host Trish Regan. The reason behind it was that she claimed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as an “impeachment scam” around two weeks ago.

Fox Business Network has made it clear that the news agency has parted ways with Trish Regan. The network has thanked her for the contributions she has made for the network over many years. They also wished her success in her future endeavors.

Credit: Fox Network/ Screenshot