triple-h-apologises-to-paige-for-inappropriate-joke-about-wwe-star-having-‘kids-she-doesn’t-know-about’

WWE executive vice president Triple H has apologised to Paige after he made an inappropriate joke about her having kids she ‘doesn’t know about’.

The 50-year-old said that he has reached out to two-time Divas champion Paige after making a ‘terrible’ joke while speaking to press ahead of NXT UK’s TakeOver: Blackpool II.

In a video from the press day, Triple H – real name Paul Levesque – was discussing the possible return of Edge and Paige, who offically retired from in-ring activity in 2018 after suffering a neck injury in 2016, to the ring when he made the comments.

Triple H said: ‘I’m a fan just like everyone else. I would love to see [Edge or Paige] step into the ring and compete. More importantly than that, though, I would like to see them live long, healthy lives.

‘You know, Edge has kids. Paige—maybe—she probably has some she doesn’t know of.’

The comment sparked backlash among prominent women in the industry, with Nikki and Brie Bella tweeting: ‘We will never see the true change in equality if we just see them as storylines. Change in a company starts from the top. Our leaders help set the example.

‘For us women we need all the help we can get. Help with respect from our co workers and fans. We are all one. One love.’

And Renee Young wrote: ‘Big love to Paige. She’s been to hell and back but still some people wanna make jokes. We need (and she deserves) real change.’

I’ve reached out to @RealPaigeWWE to apologize. I made a terrible joke and I’m sorry if it offended her or anyone else. — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2020

Young was referring to the intimate pictures and videos of the wrestler, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, which were leaked in 2017, leading to vile slut-shaming against the star.

Paige herself shared the video of Triple H’s comments, with the 27-year-old adding: ‘Even my boss jokes about me.. no wonder you guys still do it too.’

The joke was made even more offensive due to the fact that Paige doesn’t know if she can have children following surgery; she also suffered a miscarriage aged 18.

Triple H later tweeted: ‘I’ve reached out to @RealPaigeWWE to apologize [sic]. I made a terrible joke and I’m sorry if it offended her or anyone else.’

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Paige confirmed that Triple H had reached out to her.

She said: ‘Obviously I was a little bit perplexed, a little bit taken aback, because he’s someone that I truly look up to and he’s always been very respectful, so I feel like he got caught up, maybe, in a joke, that I just don’t think was appropriate to joke about.

‘I don’t know, I feel like it’s something that I don’t need to continually keep talking about because I feel like people have done a pretty good job of that.’

Following the explicit picture leak three years ago, the British wrestler revealed she considered suicide due to the bullying she received.

Speaking on the Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, Paige said: ‘I was so sad to the point I was contemplating suicide. I was on the floor, I was so low.

‘I got so skinny I ended up collapsing with exhaustion in hospital in England. They told me at the time it was kind of like stress-induced anorexia.

‘I was out yesterday with my friend, and this guy goes up to my friend and goes “that’s the porn star”. And I just went in the toilet, and I cried in the toilet.’





