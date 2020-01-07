tributes-to-former-bishop-of-derry-and-raphoe-dr-james-mehaffey-after-his-death-aged-88







The late Bishop James Mehaffey with the late Bishop Edward Daly when they received the Freedom of the City of Derry from mayor Councillor Brenda Stevenson in 2015

Tributes have been paid to the former Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Dr James Mehaffey following his death.

Bishop Mehaffey, who was 88, and died on Monday evening surrounded by his family.

He led the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe for more than 20 years after being appointed in 1980. He remained as head of the Church of Ireland in the city until his retirement in January 2002.

During his time in the role, the bishop, who was born near Portadown, frequently officiated at funerals of parishioners killed in the Troubles.

He forged a close bond with his Catholic counterpart, the late Dr Edward Daly.

RIP #BishopMehaffey. Thanks for his warmth & kindness and the powerful and courageous witness of his cooperation and rapport with Bishop Daly during troubled times. The bridges they built together have made a real difference. Prayers & sympathy for Thelma & his loved ones pic.twitter.com/sQ2jRnRy84 — Eamon Martin (@ArchbishopEamon) January 6, 2020

The two led carol services and released joint statements during the Troubles.

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said he hopes Dr Mehaffey’s family are comforted by the pride taken in his memory.

“Bishop Mehaffey lived the values that he preached every day – generosity, compassion and an inextinguishable love for our city and everyone who lives here.”

The former SDLP MP Mark Durkan said: “In dark times, Derry was blessed by his pastoral leadership with Bishop Daly.

“Christian spirit, civic care, public service. Both genial & gutsy. Worked in friendship with John Hume for better understanding in and of Derry. Condolences to Thelma & family.”

Sinn Fein MP Martina Anderson said: “Tonight Derry lost a champion of all of us, a decent human being who was respected by all who had the pleasure of meeting him

“He’ll was fondly known as “Bishop Mehaffey” the former Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry & Raphoe who worked very well alongside Bishop Daly.”

UUP councillor in the Waterside area of the city Darren Guy said he was sad to hear the news.

“A truly inspirational gentleman, will be fondly remembered for his warmth and for his enthusiasm to improve the lives of everyone in his adopted City.

“My sincere condolences to his wife Thelma, daughter Wendy & son Tim.”

