tributes-to-‘beautiful-and-charismatic’-missing-man-found-in-bank’s-wall-cavity

The family of a man found dead in a bank’s wall cavity have paid tribute to their “beautiful and charismatic” relative.

Asghar Badshah, 39, was discovered in the now derelict Yorkshire Bank building in Batley, West Yorkshire, on Sunday.

Mr Badshah, from Bradford, had been reported missing on December 4. Police found his body after forcing entry to the premises on Commercial Street, which have been closed since 2016.

Two men, aged 27 and 30, were arrested by police on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and have been released under investigation. A 41-year-old woman was also arrested on the same charge and bailed pending further inquiries.

Mr Badshah’s family have said they are devastated by his death and he will “never be forgotten”.

In a statement, they said: “We, as a family, are deeply shocked and devastated by the loss of our dear brother Asghar Badshah.

“His beautiful smile and charisma, as well as his generosity, will never be forgotten. We, as a family, please ask for privacy during our time of grief as our elderly mother is deeply upset at this time.

“We pray for justice for Asghar and appeal to the public for any assistance they can provide to the police in this investigation.”