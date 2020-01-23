tributes-pour-in-for-monty-python-star

Terry Jones, one of the comedians that founded the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died age 77 after battling dementia.

According to Jones’ agent, the comedy legend died Tuesday evening. In a statement, his family said he died “after a long, extremely brave but always good-humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

With Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, Jones formed Monty Python’s Flying Circus, whose anarchic humour helped revolutionise British comedy.

media_camera Jones was one of the founding members of the Monty Python comedy troupe. Picture: AFP.

Jones appeared in the troupe’s TV series and films including Monty Python and the Holy Grail and The Life of Brian.

In 2016, he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Jones’ wife, Anna Soderstrom, and children Bill, Sally and Siri, said: “we have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.”

“His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programs, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath,” they said.

media_camera The late Terry Jones arrives at the Ziegfield Theater in 2009. Picture: AFP.

Michael Palin, Jones’ friend and fellow Python (the two met while studying at Oxford University), offered the highest praise to his former comic collaborator.

“He was far more than one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation, he was the complete Renaissance comedian — writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children’s author and the warmest, most wonderful company you could wish to have,” Palin said in a statement.

Other British comedy peers and celebrities took to Twitter to share their tributes:

I loved him the moment I saw him on stage at the Edinburgh Festival in 1963. So many laughs,moments of total hilarity onstage and off we have all shared with him. It’s too sad if you knew him,but if you didn’t you will always smile at the many wonderfully funny moments he gave us — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) January 22, 2020

Just heard about Terry J It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away… Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of ‘Life of Brian’. Perfection Two down, four to go — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) January 22, 2020

Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammelled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 22, 2020

36 years ago I met Terry Jones. I was meant to interview him. I asked for tea, so he opened a bottle of Chablis & got me drunk. He was funny, brilliant and honest. He was irrepressible and is seen here repressing the very young me. Rest in Peace, Terry. You were an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/fNBJZwOFcX — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 22, 2020

Lovely Terry Jones, the heart of Python. Ripping Yarns remains so gloriously funny, and Bert Fegg’s Nasty Book For Boys & Girls made me laugh like a small fool when I was eight. Very sad to see him go. — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) January 22, 2020

I was lost, on my way to an audition in 1992. Rather desperately, I stopped a man for directions. He started to explain but then said it would be easier to show me.He walked me there,told some stories,then came in to charm the casting director because I was late. #TerryJonesRIP — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) January 22, 2020

