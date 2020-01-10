tributes-paid-to-teenage-victim-17,-fourth-brit-among-176-killed-in-iran-plane-crash

The fourth British victim of the Iran plane crash that killed 176 has been named as a teenage student looking forward to turning 18 in the UK.

Schoolfriends said Arad Zarei, 17, ‘was just the nicest guy’.

His classmates were allowed to stay off school yesterday to mourn their friend, according to The Times.

Arad was born in Twickenham, southwest London, where he grew up before moving to Canada to live with his father following his parent’s divorce.

He kept in touch with friends in the UK on social media, who said that the teen was already planning to come back to Britain for his birthday and to study at a UK university.

Arad had been returning from visiting the city of Shiraz in Iran to see his mother for the Christmas period when the tragedy occured.

Leaders now say they believe the plane – which was headed for a stopover in Kyiv, Ukraine, before completing its journey to Canada – was shot down by an Iranian missile.

Aiden Fenby, 16, who met Arad at St Mary’s primary school in west London told the Times: ‘He was my best friend.

‘He was just the nicest guy. When I found out what happened from someone online, it was so upsetting.’

The student was in his final term at Richmond Green Secondary School in Richmond Hill, Ontario, the newspaper reports.

His father, Mehrzad Zarei, told Canadian media: ‘He was the apple of my eye and his energetic demeanour and caring personality left a lasting impression on his classmates and many friends.

‘His loss will undoubtedly leave a gaping hole in the lives of the many he touched.’

Every person on board Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 was killed in the devastating crash near Tehran on Wednesday morning.

Britain joined the US and Canada in saying it is ‘highly likely’ an Iranian missile downed the plane as mobile phone footage emerged apparently showing the moment the plane was hit.

Boris Johnson said there is now a ‘body of information’ indicating the plane was hit with an Iranian surface to air missile, which leaders say could well have been a mistake.

The crash came just a few hours after Iran launched a ballistic attack against Iraqi military bases housing US troops.

That attack was in ‘revenge’ for a US drone strike that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard general Qasem Soleimani.