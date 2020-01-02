tributes-paid-to-‘gentle-soul’-liam-diver-who-took-own-life-five-years-after-loss-of-his-sister

Tributes paid to ‘gentle soul’ Liam Diver who took own life five...

A Co Tyrone community has been left in shock after a teenager took his own life over Christmas – five years after his older sister passed away in similar tragic circumstances.

Eighteen-year-old Liam Diver died on December 30. He was found in his Strabane home and died in Altnagelvin Hospital.

His older sister Louise, aged just 20, took her own life in March 2015 and almost a year to the day to that date the body of his uncle, Sean ‘Smurf’ Diver (39), was removed from the River Foyle after a six-week search.

Liam has been described by those who knew him as a ‘gentle, polite and lovely soul’ who was ‘happy and well-mannered’.

The young man’s tragic death has shocked the Strabane community and plunged the Diver family into grief once more.

Liam’s aunt Bernie took to social media to say that the family were ‘heartbroken’ by their loss.

“Why is this always happening to our family?” she said. “Again heartbroken. No words. Rest in peace my beautiful nephew Liam.