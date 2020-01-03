Tributes as ‘legend’ of RTE radio Marian Finucane dies suddenly at 69

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has led tributes to RTE broadcaster Marian Finucane, saying that Ireland will miss the voice of a “true broadcasting legend”.

The radio presenter’s death was announced yesterday by the Irish state broadcaster, where she had worked since the 1970s.

She passed away suddenly at her home in Dublin at the age of 69.

Mr Varadkar said he was “stunned and deeply saddened” by the news.

“She was a true broadcasting legend who reshaped current affairs radio,” he added.

“Ireland will miss her voice. Weekend mornings will never be quite the same again.”

Ms Finucane started her career with RTE in the 1970s after having originally qualified as an architect.