triathlete-helen-jenkins-interview:-unable-to-walk-post-pregnancy-to-her-own-tiger-woods-inspired-injury-comeback 

Tiger Woods winning his fifth Masters jacket on the Augusta greens in April was one of the moments of the year, in a comeback story that gripped the sporting world. But for British triathlete Helen Jenkins, watching heavily pregnant from her home in the Welsh town of Bridgend, his win represented something more personal.

As a two-time world champion who in 2018 had a similar spinal fusion surgery to the golf great, it was a result that renewed her faith in returning to elite sport. “It’s a really positive story for me to look at because if he can come back from that, the force he’s rotating with during golf, it gives me hope that I can get over my issues,” Jenkins says.

Blighted by a back problem which flared up in 2012, Jenkins, 35, had employed pain management into her training for years. But in early 2018 – more than a year out of competition and after the birth of her first child Mali – her pain worsened. Her concerns shifted from getting back to the start-line, to simply being able to pick up her child.

“After the pregnancy all the ligaments relaxed and it got a lot worse. I was really struggling, a few episodes my back went and I couldn’t really walk for a week.

“It wasn’t even about professional sport at that point, it was that I really want an active life with my kids in the future, to go for a bike ride with them, surfing with them. Am I going to be able to do that? That’s why I had the surgery, I now have screws and plates in my spine.”