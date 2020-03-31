Trevor Noah’s ‘Daily Social Distancing Show’ Compares Donald Trump To The Tiger King

Posted by — March 31, 2020 in News Leave a reply
trevor-noah’s-‘daily-social-distancing-show’-compares-donald-trump-to-the-tiger-king

It’s the series that everyone’s talking about — no, not the daily White House Coronavirus Task Force updates but Netflix’s wild docuseries Tiger King. So it was inevitable that a late-night comedian would find a way to link it with President Donald Trump.
Trevor Noah — come on down!
The host remains safely sequestered at home as he enters Week 3 of The Daily Social Distancing Show, and tonight he finds some equivalence between Joe Exotic, subject of “the Netflix series that is somehow even more viral than COVID-19,” and the Leader of the Free World. Among the likenings:  Mssr. Exotic “makes everything about him,” is “the most disorganized person you will ever meet” — just like Trump when it comes to handling the coronavirus outbreak, Noah asserts — and “he sees conspiracies everywhere.”

Noah also interviews California Gov. Gavin Newsom on tonight’s show and has correspondent Jaboukie Young-White look into just how close we are to finding a coronavirus vaccine. Re the latter: Let’s just say it’s complicated.
Here is that Tiger King-meets-Trump clip and a couple more from this hybrid edition of The Daily Show:

Trevor Noah Talks With Dr. Anthony Fauci About Coronavirus On ‘The Daily Social Distancing Show’

You May Also Like

coronavirus-on-210-death-certificates-in-england-and-wales,-ons-figures-shows

🔥Coronavirus on 210 death certificates in England and Wales, ONS figures shows🔥

women-can-now-take-abortion-pills-at-home-for-the-next-two-years

🔥Women can now take abortion pills at home for the next two years🔥

virtual-and-online-things-to-do-from-home-today:-march-31

🔥Virtual and online things to do from home today: March 31🔥

tashaun-aird:-family-tells-of-torment-over-park-stabbing-of-15-year-old-boy-as-killers-jailed

🔥Tashaun Aird: Family tells of torment over park stabbing of 15-year-old boy as killers jailed🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *