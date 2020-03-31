trevor-noah’s-big-‘tiger-king’-lesson:-joe-exotic-and-trump-are-the-same-person

The breakout criminal from Netflix’s “Tiger King” is just as self-absorbed as Donald Trump, Noah says.

Joe Exotic and Donald TrumpNetflix/Shutterstock

Trevor Noah kicked off the March 30 episode of “The Daily Show” by addressing “the only story everyone’s talking about right now,” which is obviously the Netflix docuseries sensation “Tiger King.” The late night host said he watched all seven episodes of the show over the weekend and came to a chilling conclusion: “Joe Exotic is not only one of the weirdest people you will ever meet in your life, he could also be president of the United States.” Joe Exotic is the over-the-top owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park who is currently in prison for hiring a hitman to kill his rival, Carole Baskin. In Noah’s eyes, Joe Exotic is just as “presidential” as Donald Trump.

“He’s self-absorbed, he’s disorganized, he’s obsessed with conspiracy theories,” Noah said comparing Joe Exotic and Trump. “But maybe the most presidential thing about Joe Exotic is that he loves portraying himself as an expert in his field, when the truth is, he has no idea what he’s talking about. He’s just winging it, which again, should feel very familiar.”

“So look, I know Joe Exotic is in prison right now,” Noah continued. “But if he ever somehow manages to get out, I’m hoping that he becomes president of the United States. Because yes, yes, he might be just as crazy as Trump, but at least if he’s in the White House, we’re gonna see tigers.”

“Tiger King” has become one of Netflix’s buzziest series of 2020, recently topping the streamer’s weekly list of the most-watched programs on the platform. The show’s release hasn’t come without drama, as subject Carole Baskin has slammed directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin for their salacious approach to the story. Baskin alleges the directors pitched “Tiger King” as the big cat version of “Blackfish.” The directors maintain they were clear with Baskin that their series would touch upon the criminal elements of the rivalry between herself and Joe Exotic.

All seven episodes of “Tiger King” are now available to stream on Netflix. Watch Noah’s “Daily Show” segment on the Netflix series in the video embedded below. New episodes of “The Daily Show” air weeknights at 11pm ET on Comedy Central.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.