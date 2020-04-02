Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert Veer From Routine Jokes Into Some Serious Territory

Tough and scary times are ahead for the US, according to the daily White House briefing. That somber tone was seized upon tonight by Trevor Noah on The Daily Show.
Noting that President Donald Trump has never seemed so grim, Noah said that if a similar body count was raised on the first-person shooter Call of Duty video game, you might even shut it off.

You know coronavirus is scary if Donald “Stared Directly At An Eclipse” Trump is finally scared of it. pic.twitter.com/spKIC7TQmW
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Stephen Colbert asked the media to cut Joe Biden a break.

Here’s another quaranTOON from deep in the @CBSAllAccess bunker. #TOTN @TooningOut pic.twitter.com/D3LELxe8KA
— A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 2, 2020

