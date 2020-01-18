trent-reznor-found-out-about-his-rock-&-roll-hall-of-fame-induction-same-day-his-wife-gave-birth

Trent Reznor has revealed that he heard the news that he and his band Nine Inch Nails were to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on the same day his wife gave birth to their fifth child.

The industrial rock pioneers joined the likes of Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex among the 35th annual class of inductees, which was announced on Wednesday (January 15)

Reznor told Zane Lowe on Beats One: “We got the sneak preview a couple of days ago, after being sworn to secrecy, so I came home from the hospital, having a baby, to have a letter I had to open at midnight, that was that news. It was the icing on the cake of a pretty intense day.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Reznor said that he and bandmate Atticus Ross have been talking about their plans for Nine Inch Nails in 2020.

“Daily we talk about how much we want to work on new Nine Inch Nails material, which I think grows when we are unable to do it, because we’re working on film stuff, so there’s a giant pot of angst that’s just ready to be turned into something,” Reznor said.

Reznor and Ross are currently working on the score for the upcoming Pixar movie Soul, and have also signed up to provide music for the next film by David Fincher, Mank.

The prolific musicians released three volumes of music around their soundtrack to HBO’s Watchmen last year, and also provided music for Netlix’s hit horror Bird Box. Their last Nine Inch Nails release was 2018’s acclaimed ‘Bad Witch’.