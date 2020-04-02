🔥Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Ryan Pessoa live stream: How to watch Liverpool star take on Man City FIFA 20 pro🔥

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold takes his real-life football skills to the world of gaming as he takes on Manchester City eSports player Ryan Pessoa in a FIFA 20 battle.

In a one-off clash, the Reds defender, 21, will get the chance to show off his ability on the game from the comforts of his own home against one of the best FIFA ‘pros’ around.

With actual football suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will give Liverpool and Manchester City fans a chance to renew their rivalry after battling for the title for the last two seasons.

The Merseyside outfit have the bragging rights with a seemingly unassailable 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League, but uncertainty over whether the season will be finished has given them some cause for concern.

Watching Alexander-Arnold beat a City player would provide a welcome distraction, although it’s clear Pessoa has the advantage going into this clash.

Here’s how you can tune in to watch the action unfold…

When does it start?

The match will take place on Friday April 3 at 7pm BST.

How to watch

The stream will be hosted on online streaming platform Twitch using Pessoa’s official channel.

You can watch the action right here by clicking play on the LIVE stream when it appears above.